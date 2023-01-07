SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Quad City's Alexis Girard

Quad City's Alexis Girard has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 136, Fayetteville at Quad City, played on Friday, January 6.

Girard was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.12 for instigating an altercation within the last five minutes of regulation at 18:49 of the third period.

Girard will miss Quad City's game tonight against Fayetteville.

Quad City's Mike Moran

Quad City's Mike Moran has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 136, Fayetteville at Quad City, played on Friday, January 6.

Moran was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.12 for instigating an altercation within the last five minutes of regulation at 19:06 of the third period.

Moran will miss Quad City's game tonight against Fayetteville.

