Havoc Raise $38,227 In Win Over Ice Bears

HUNTSVILLE, AL â On a night where the Havoc raise thousands for St. Jude, the Ice Bears would look to beat the Havoc for the first time this year.

The first period would start with a bang seeing captain Tyler Piacentini score two early goals. The scoring would continue in the third seeing 7 goals allowed. The Havoc would come out on top of the period 6-5. In the final twenty minutes, Tyler Piacentini would end up finishing his hat-trick and the Havoc would beat the Ice Bears for the third straight time.

After the game, the Havoc would auction off their jersey to raise money for St. Jude. They would raise $38,227 for St. Jude!

