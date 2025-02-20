Ice Bears Bitten by Bounces, Dawgs in Road Contest

February 20, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears left wing Brayden Stannard

Knoxville kept the game close throughout most of the contest, but a series of bad bounces couldn't be overcome as the Ice Bears fell to Roanoke 4-1 at the Berglund Center Thursday night.

Stephen Alvo carried the puck up the middle of the neutral zone and sprung Justin Cmunt free with a dish to the left wing. Cmunt accelerated behind the defense to the front of the crease and beat Hunter Virostek with a backhand to give the Rail Yard Dawgs the lead at 10:39 of the first.

Tommy Munichiello gave Roanoke a 2-0 advantage just 1:31 into the second period when he scored from in front of the crease off a pass from the half-board by Carson Gallagher.

Brayden Stannard brought Knoxville to within one at 9:10 of the second. Eric Olson won a face-off in the left circle back to Stannard, who carried the puck to the left-wing corner and fired it towards the crease. The shot made its way through a screen and between the pads of Austyn Roudebush for Stannard's sixth of the year.

Munichiello made it 3-1 off a power play goal at 4:13 of the third.

Knoxville nearly cut into the deficit, but Derek Osik and Dawson McKinney each hit the post and Kyle Soper missed a chance from the slot.

Munichiello completed the hat trick with less than two minutes remaining with an empty net goal.

Virostek made 29 saves in his SPHL debut. Roudebush stopped 33 shots for Roanoke.

Knoxville heads to Huntsville tomorrow night. Roanoke visits Macon on Friday.

