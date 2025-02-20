SPHL Announces Revised Television Schedule

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL, in conjunction with Gray Media and FloSports, announced today an updated broadcast schedule that includes a weather-released rescheduling.

The Macon at Fayetteville game, rescheduled from Thursday, February 20, will be shown in the Macon market on Tuesday, February 25. For the Roanoke market, the Friday, February 28 game featuring Pensacola at Roanoke will replace this Saturday's Roanoke at Macon game.

The revised schedule of games is as follows:

February 25 - Macon at Fayetteville (rescheduled, Macon market only)

February 28 - Pensacola at Roanoke (rescheduled, Roanoke market only)

March 1 - Birmingham at Huntsville

March 14 - Quad City at Pensacola

March 20 - Birmingham at Macon (Birmingham market only)

March 21 - Knoxville at Roanoke

Stations that will be broadcasting their local teams' games are:

Birmingham: Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (WBRC 6.3)

Davenport (Quad City): KWQC Cozi 6.3

Huntsville: Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network (WAFF 48.3)

Knoxville: WVLT MyNet 8.2

Macon: WPGA MeTV 58.1

Mobile (Pensacola): Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network (WALA 10.5)

Roanoke: WZBJ MyNet 24.1

Gray Media, which owns television stations in 113 markets, recently launched over-the-air statewide sports networks that air professional (e.g., NBA Suns, WNBA Mercury, Aces, Dream), semi-professional (e.g., AAPB, mixed martial arts), and minor league games (e.g., ECHL, NBA G-League, AHL, MiLB).

