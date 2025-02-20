Dawgs Activate Doney, Place O'Dea on 14-Day IR

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has activated defenseman Cory Doney from his stint on the injured reserve. Additionally, defenseman Matt O'Dea has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve list, retroactive to February 17.

Doney is in his rookie professional season after playing three seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) from 2020-2023. In his first year with the Dawgs, Doney has one goal, two assists, and 10 penalty minutes in 24 games so far for Roanoke. In 34 career games played at Plattsburgh, the six-foot defenseman recorded seven goals, six assists, 14 penalty minutes, and a plus-17 rating from the blue line. Prior to his collegiate career, Doney played in the EHL for his junior hockey with the Vermont Lumberjacks.

One of the most versatile players in the SPHL, O'Dea is in his sixth professional season and his fifth in Roanoke, serving as one of the team's alternate captains in each of the past three seasons. This year, the 30-year-old has split time between center and defenseman, racking up six goals, 19 assists, 41 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating in 32 games played. Last season, the five-foot-eleven speedster tallied eight goals, 32 assists, a plus-six rating, and 16 penalty minutes in just 44 regular season games on his way to being named to the All-SPHL Second Team, and added five assists during the 2024 President's Cup Playoffs. O'Dea has also earned the SPHL's Player of the Week in each of the past two seasons. Since joining the Dawgs during the 2019-2020 season, the Orland Park, Illinois native is the all-time franchise leader among defensemen for goals (42), assists (102), and points (144), and games played (208), only trailing Mac Jansen for the most games played by a Roanoke player in team history. O'Dea has been among the best offensive producers from the blue line in the SPHL over the past four years, registering 38 goals (tied for most among SPHL defensemen) and 144 points (second-most among SPHL defensemen). In 23 career postseason games for the Dawgs, O'Dea has two goals, 12 assists, and a plus-14 rating to go along with his 2023 President's Cup championship ring. O'Dea also won the FPHL Ignite Cup with the Columbus River Dragons during the coronavirus-impacted season in 2021. O'Dea additionally played four seasons of college hockey (NCAA-DIII), starting at Concordia College before playing his last three seasons at Western New England University.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are back at home on Thursday, February 20 against the Knoxville Ice Bears at Berglund Center. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

