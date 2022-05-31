HVR Game Notes - May 31, 2022

Hudson Valley Renegades (20-24) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (31-12)

RHP Blane Abeyta (0-4, 6.12 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Gillispie (3-1, 3.00 ERA

| Game 45 | Road Game 21 | Leidos Field | Aberdeen, Md. | May 31, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

CRABCAKES AND BASEBALL: The Hudson Valley Renegades make their lone trip to Maryland this week, as they take on the Aberdeen IronBirds at Leidos Field. After Aberdeen took five of six from Hudson Valley at The Dutch in the first series between the teams this year, the Renegades look to enact revenge against the North Division-leading IronBirds. Following this series, the Renegades only play one more series with Aberdeen, from August 9-14 at Dutchess Stadium.

SO, ABOUT SUNDAY: Anthony Seigler blasted a two-run home run in the fourth and ended the game picking Cody Milligan off first base in a 2-1 win over the Rome Braves on Sunday. T.J. Sikkema allowed no runs on one hit in 2.2 innings, and Josue Panacual looked strong in 4.1 innings out of the bullpen behind Sikkema in his High-A debut. Both teams pitched well, with each team only collecting two hits.

SMITH TO THE SHOW: Infielder Josh Smith, a member of the 2021 Hudson Valley Renegades, made his MLB Debut for the Texas Rangers Monday night, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Smith became the second Renegade under the Yankees affiliation (2021 - Present) to debut in the Major Leagues, joining RHP Elvis Peguero, who saw his first MLB action August 26, 2021. Ironically, both Yankees-era Renegades in the majors debut with other organizations after both were traded in 2021.

SEIGLER STARTING HOT: Since being promoted from Single-A Tampa, catcher Anthony Seigler has been red-hot at the plate, hitting safely in all six games he as played in and hitting a torrid .381/.519/.571. The Yankees 2018 first round pick played in 41 games with Hudson Valley in 2021, batting .219/.324/.391 with four home runs in an injury-plagued season. Seigler has played in 31 combined games this season between Tampa and Hudson Valley, after seeing action in a combined 71 games in 2019 and 2021 due to injuries.

TOP PICKS: Hudson Valley's roster is one of the most unique in High-A in that it features four of the last five 1st round picks of the New York Yankees. 2018 top pick Anthony Seigler is joined by 2019 Competitive Balance A pick T.J. Sikkema, 2020 top pick Austin Wells, and 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney on the roster. Only 2019 first-rounder Anthony Volpe is not with the Renegades this season, though Wells in currently on the 7-day injured list.

NO-FUN DIFFERENTIAL: Entering play on Tuesday, the Renegades sit at four games under .500 with a 20-24 (.454) record, despite a +3 run differential (22-22 pythag record). One reason for this has been Hudson Valley's struggles in one- and two-run games this season. The Gades are 4-7 (.364) in one-run games, and 6-8 (.428) in two-run games. Typically, teams will sport a .500 record in these close games, indicating the the Renegades have had a measure of bad luck in close contests.

START ME UP: In the last 10 games, Renegades starting pitchers have turned in some great individual performances, and as a unit have been performed at a high level. In those games, HV starters are 4-4 with a 3.15 ERA (16 ER/45.2 IP), with 39 hits allowed, 12 walks (2.36 BB/9) and 51 strikeouts (10.05 K/9). The run has lowered the collective starting pitcher's ERA from 4.61 to 4.24, and the starters win total has tripled.

GADES RUNNING WILD: Hudson Valley went on a base-stealing tear last week in its series with the Rome Braves. The Gades were an unreal 20-for-22 stealing bases against Rome, and both times runners were thrown out were on pickoff-caught stealings. In 12 games with the R-Braves this year, the Renegades stolen 32 bases in 39 attempts. The Renegades have stolen 96 bases this season, the third-most of any team in MiLB. It aso already ranks as the 14th-highest total in team history, despite only having 43 games played.

RE-WRITING THE RECORD BOOK: Utility man James Nelson stole three bases on Saturday against Rome, running his season total to 13. Nelson now has 29th career stolen bases with the Renegades, which time him with Chris Winder and Christopher Murrill for 4th all-time in franchise history. He needs only four more to tie the all-time franchise record, held by Jake Fraley with 33.

HE GETS ON BASE: Eric Wagaman failed to reach base in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Brooklyn, bringing an end to a 13-game on-base streak to begin the season. Overall, he was riding a 15-game on-base streak dating back to the end of 2021. Wagaman responded by reaching base in each of his next three games to have gotten on board safely in 17 of 18 games. Wagaman's is the longest on-base streak for a Renegade this season, and he is the third Renegade with a 10+ game on-base streak this year, joining Everson Pereira (12) and Cooper Bowman (11). In 2021, HV had 10 such streaks, led by Josh Breaux and Ezequiel Duran's 24-game streaks.

IT'S NOT GONNA BE MAY (THANKFULLY): Tuesday marks the final game in the month of May, a welcome sight for Hudson Valley. In the month, they have gone 8-16 and have allowed 5.25 runs per nine innings. Additionally, they have hit just .222/.332/.367 and scored only four runs per game.

