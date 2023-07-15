HVR Game Notes - July 15, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (47-35, 8-8) vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (42-35, 11-5)

RHP Drew Thorpe (8-1, 2.13 ERA) vs. RHP Duncan Davitt (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

| Game 83 | Home Game 41 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y | July 15, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

HERE COME THE HOT RODS:The Hudson Valley Renegades and Bowling Green Hot Rods battle for the first time in franchise history this weekend. The Hot Rods were members of the South Atlantic League in 2009 before joining the Low-A Midwest League in 2010 and were members of that league until 2020. After this series, the Asheville Tourists will be the lone club in the SAL that the Renegades will have never faced.

WELCOME BACK, RAYS:The Bowling Green Hot Rods come to Heritage Financial Park, marking the first time ever that a Tampa Bay Rays has played as the visiting time at the facility. From 1996-2020, the Renegades were the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Rays, winning three NYPL Championships (99, 12, 17) and compiling a 927-876 (.514) overall record. Notable Renegades players from the Rays affiliation include 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton, 2008 AL Rookie of the Year Evan Longoria and 2011 AL Rookie of the Year Jeremy Hellickson.

LAST TIME OUT: In the first ever matchup, the Hudson Valley Renegades fell 7-4 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Friday night. Bowling Green scored four runs in the second, three in the third to take a 7-0 lead. Only four of the seven runs allowed by Zach Messinger were earned runs. Agustin Ramírez drove in a pair of runs on seperate RBI doubles in the third and fifth innings. Grant Richardson clubbed a two-run home run in the sixth to cut the deficit to 7-4 before the game went into a rain delay in the top half of the seventh inning.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on Friday, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

SUNDAY'S BEST: RHP Drew Thorpe has been the Renegades' Sunday starter for most of the season. The former 2nd round pick currently ranks first in wins (8) & IP (84.1), second in strikeouts (101) & ERA (2.13), third in WHIP (1.06), and sixth in AVG (.206) in the South Atlantic League. Among Yankees' Minor Leaguers, Thorpe leads all qualified pitchers in ERA and wins, while only trailing Chase Hampton (SOM-AA) in strikeouts.

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff leads all of MiLB with 2.40 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out 398 batters in 303.1 innings, the top of the list as well.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 14-for-38 (.368) with five doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, two walks, and six runs in nine games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games before being held hitless on Thursday night by Jersey Shore.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY: Since May 31st against Aberdeen, the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. In this span, Renegades starters own a 2.04 ERA (185.2 IP, 107 H, 54 R, 42 ER, 86 BB, 233 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The rotation leads also leads MiLB in strikeouts (229) and WHIP (1.04), while the 185.2 innings are good for third place.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 23 one-run games this season and they own an 10-13 record (.434) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or less.

WALK THIS WAY: Spencer Jones became the ninth Renegade this season to work three or more walks in a single game on Friday night against Bowling Green. He's the first player to accomplish this feat since Ben Cowles on May 17 vs Brooklyn. Since the second half began on June 20th, Jones is tied for the team lead with 11 walks in 65 plate appearances.

NEW HIT KING:With a pair of hits last Friday against Jersey Shore, Eduardo Torrealba became the all-time Renegades hit leader, passing Angel Perez. Torrealba also appeared in his 151st contest as a Renegade on July 2nd against Wilmington, passing Matt Spring for the most in franchise history.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 933 batters compared to 922 for Hudson Valley this year. The Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 2nd. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

SPONGEBOB SANCHEZ:In the second half of the season, Renegades OF Aldenis Sánchez has started to pick things up offensively. Since the second half began on June 20, Sánchez is hitting .313/.353/.438 with four doubles, one triple, eight RBIs, and three stolen bases. His nine-game hitting streak is the second-longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, only trailing Dylan Beavers (Aberdeen). Sánchez also reached base safely in 11 of the first 13 games in the second half.

