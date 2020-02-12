Hustler Player of the Week: Seth Ensor

February 12, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Seth Ensor is the latest recipient of the Dashers' Player of the Week, sponsored by Hustler. Check back early next week for another edition of the award.

This week's Hustler Player of the Week from your Danville Dashers is defenseman Seth Ensor. In a weekend that saw the Dashers drop two tough games, there remained a multitude of bright spots on both ends of the ice. It's his first grabbing of the title this season, in a year where the rookie has put forth many an impressive game.

The weekend's games saw the Dashers drop a tight contest that was decided in the third period, and another that saw the Dashers fight back, but fall just short against a tough Elmira team that has staked their claim to being one of the league's top teams, sitting in second place in the Eastern Division. It was a tough fight from the Dashers, who on several occasions looked like they could have completely flipped the weekend's script.

One of the biggest bright spots in the week was the production that was seen from defenseman Seth Ensor. Ensor has been a stalwart on the defensive front for the Dashers all season long, especially in recent days with the absence of Ben Boukal with injury. Ensor has stepped in to fill the void, and more, and his rewards came this weekend.

After putting in some solid defensive shifts in a Friday night game that would go on as hotly contested into the third period, Ensor went on to Saturday a man on a mission, posting a three-point game, having either the goal, or an assist on all three of the Danville goals on the night. Ensor was a visible spark on the both ends of the ice, helping to ignite Danville to scoring three goals late in the game, two of which came in the final frame.

Ensor grabbed two assists and a point-shot goal on a slap shot of his own on the night. Hailing from Sugar Land, Texas, Ensor played at Gustavus Adolphus College in the NCAA Division 3 hockey category from 2016-2019, before joining the Dashers in this season as a rookie. Ensor, who played as a forward before becoming a stalwart at defense for the Dashers, played in the WSHL before moving on to college.

His performance on Saturday brings his point total up to 18 on the season from the defensive spot, in 35 games played. He'll be back in action on Friday night when the Dashers play host to the Carolina Thunderbirds in a matchup of two of the top teams in the FPHL's Western Conference, with the puck set to drop at 7:05pm CT.

Check back next week for another Hustler Player of the Week.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.