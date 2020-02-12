Rumble Bees Complete Two Major Trades

BATTLE CREEK, MI - In their continued efforts to re-shape, re-tool and otherwise revamp their inaugural season's player roster for 2019-20, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees have announced two major trades while at the same time signing a new centerman with another centerman summoned to the SPHL.

In the first transaction, the Rumble Bees have announced the acquisitions of the playing rights to right wing Jackson Tucker as well as defenseman Yegor Kostyukov from the Mentor Ice Breakers in exchange for defenseman Marc Steele. Battle Creek then dealt the rights to Kostyukov to the Columbus River Dragons in return for undisclosed financial considerations. Kostyukov is presently playing in the SPHL as a member of the Pensacola Ice Flyers. As for Tucker, the first-year pro registered 6-points in 27-games with the Mentor club on 3-goals, 3-assists with 2-of those goals scored against the Rumble Bees. Steele, originally obtained by Battle Creek in an early season deal with Carolina, recorded 7-assists in 31-games while accruing 40-PIM.

The second major transaction featured a total of 5-players changing their FPHL team addresses. In consummating the deal with the Port Huron Prowlers, the Rumble Bees acquired right wings Jarrett Pfeiffer and Alex Gregorich along with defenseman Alex Strack from Port Huron in exchange for center Brandon Contratto and right wing Austin Weber. Pfeiffer, 27, is a first-year pro from Ypsilanti, MI. In 32-games with the Prowlers, the former Indiana Tech star authored 8-points on 4-goals, 4-assists with 4-PIM. In 5-standout years at Indiana Tech, totaling 172-games, the 5-11, 180lb forward amassed a prolific 199-points on 86-goals, 113-assists along with 105-PIM and superb +55 rating. In 2018-19, immediately following his senior season, Pfeiffer earned a season-ending stint with the Quad City Storm of the SPHL. Gregorich, 26, is also a first-year pro and a collegiate teammate of Pfeiffer at Indiana Tech. The strapping 6-2, 230lb Berkley, MI product has collected 3-points in 28-games for the Prowlers on 2-goals, 1-assist with 33-PIM. In his 5-collegiate campaigns, Gregorich played 159-games, essaying 21-goals, 24-assists, 45-points with 198-PIM and +5 rating. Strack, 25, is in his initial professional campaign in the FPHL. The former Robert Morris U. ACHA rearguard has registered 7-points in 34-games on 1-goal, 6-assists with 21-PIM.

Through this second trade with Port Huron, the Rumble Bees will be realizing the uniting of a collegiate triumvirate as both Pfeiffer and Gregorich were Indiana Tech teammates with Stavros Soilis at Indiana Tech.

As for Contratto and Weber, the former had been acquired two weeks ago in a trade with Delaware. In 5-games for Battle Creek, he maestroed 5-assists while Weber was 12(0-1-1) with 22-PIM.

Additionally, on the player roster front, in a separate transaction, the Rumble Bees have signed veteran center Lester Brown while center Nate Pelligra has been summoned on call-up to the SPHL Peoria Rivermen. Brown, 28, has FPHL experience in the FPHL with Watertown, Port Huron and Danville, averaging a point a game throughout his pro career; 84(37-47-84).

Secured in an earlier trade with Elmira, Pelligra was 5(3-3-6) in 5-games for Battle Creek. He was on the shelf for three weeks due to injury shortly after his advent to the Rumble Bees.

The Rumble Bees make their first trip to Columbus, GA for games Friday and Saturday nights vs. the River Dragons.

