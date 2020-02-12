River Dragons Acquire Rights to Kostyukov; Loan Howie to SPHL

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have two roster moves, one loan and one trade to announce today.

The River Dragons have acquired defenseman Egor Kostyukov from the Battle Creek Rumble Bees in exchange for financial considerations. The acquisition of Kostyukov comes after Battle Creek has made a series of moves with both the Mentor Ice Breakers (Kostyukov's previous rights holder) and the Port Huron Prowlers.

Kostyukov is currently on loan in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. In the SPHL this season he has appeared in 14 games this season and has not registered a point but has 17 penalty minutes. In his FPHL career he has appeared in 61 games with Watertown and Delaware with two goals and 11 assists.

Additionally, the River Dragons are announcing a loan move of Jake Howie also to Pensacola.

Howie has been a regular on the River Dragons blue line this season appearing in 34 games and registering 20 points (5G-15A). This will be Howie's second stint in the SPHL after finishing last season with the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The River Dragons are at home this weekend with a two-game set against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees this Friday and Saturday. Saturday is Kids Night brought to you by Chattahoochee Valley Family and Kids Magazine. Pick up their publication this month for a special offer to Saturday's game on the River Dragons.

