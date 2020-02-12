Prowlers Acquire Contratto and Weber from Rumble Bees

The Port Huron Prowlers have completed a trade with the Battle Creek Rumble Bees to add forwards Brandon Contratto and Austin Weber in exchange for forwards Jarrett Pfeiffer, Alex Gregorich and defenseman Alex Strack.

Contratto, 29, began the season with the Delaware Thunder before being traded to the Rumble Bees in January. Contratto has notched 10 goals and 29 assists in 31 games between the two teams. He is entering his sixth season in the FPHL and has been a member of the Danville Dashers, North Shore Knights, Cornwall Nationals, St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints, Berlin River Drivers and the Berkshire Battalion in the past. In 133 FPHL games, he has accumulated 42 goals and 114 assists. Contratto has also played in the Czech Republic, Spain, and New Zealand. The West Bloomfield native also played ACHA hockey at the University of Michigan - Dearborn for four years and served as an assistant captain in his senior year.

Weber, 22, is currently in his first season in the FPHL. He played hockey at Williston State College (ACHA II) last season where he had 15 goals and 18 assists in 33 games. Prior to playing at college, Weber played in the NA3HL for three seasons and the EHL for two seasons. This season, he has registered one assist in 12 games.

The Prowlers are back home this weekend for three straight games. On Friday and Saturday night, the Prowlers will host the Mentor Ice Breakers for a two-game set. On Sunday, the Danville Dashers come to town for a matinee matchup. You can get tickets by emailing jskiba1997@gmail.com or by calling 810-966-0396.

