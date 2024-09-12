Human Performance Consultant Returns for Fifth Season

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced that the team's Human Performance Consultant, Tim Dutton, is returning for a fifth season in the role.

Dutton joined the Saints for the 2019-20 season and has worked closely with the hockey staff and athletic trainers over the last four seasons to maximize the players' availability for games and practices.

Over the last four seasons, missed games and practices by players due to preventable injury are significantly down (averaging 57.4% and 56.1% respectively), meaning players are able to spend more time on-ice developing and contributing.

"We've tried to nail down the basics," said Dutton on his approach. "Our performance strategy has involved understanding the injury risk profile of elite ice hockey and then building specific physical robustness to reduce the risk of preventable soft tissue injuries. Following that, we take a careful approach to load management, ensuring players aren't exposed to huge spikes in stressors."

"Tim has a proven track record of leading elite athletes and military personnel to compete in some of the most stressful and rigorous environments on the planet," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "He has done a fantastic job with the Dubuque Fighting Saints over the past four seasons by not only helping them get stronger, but increasing their availability during the grueling demands of a USHL season. We are thrilled to have him back under contract for the 2024-2025 season."

"I'm excited to be signing on again for another season," Dutton said. "Dubuque is a passion project for me. I absolutely love working with the organization and am looking forward to another strong season from the Saints."

Outside of his work with the Saints, Dutton is the Human Performance Coordinator for the UK Ministry of Defence and the Performance Director of a high-end longevity and performance clinic in London, UK, called Andarta.

