A Fight Filled Night Ends a 3-1 Loss against Sioux City

September 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA NE - The Omaha Lancers took on its I-29 rival, the Sioux City Musketeers Wednesday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers would have a 3-game win streak

coming into tonight's contest with the most recent victory coming against their archrival Lincoln Stars Monday Night at the Ice Box.

The opening frame had both clubs start veteran netminders with Omaha's Mikhail Yegorov and Sioux City's Samuel Urban. Urban would be the first to break after Lancer forward Hugo Daniel would find the back of the cage, as Daniel would snap it top-shelf putting Hugo Daniel on a 3-game scoring streak in what has been an impressive pre-season for the Yarmouth, Maine native. Daniel would be the lone goal scorer in the first period of play, giving Omaha the 1-0 advantage

going into the middle frame.

Sioux City would control much of the middle frame with constant pressure being thrust upon

Yegorov. Late in the second, Omaha would be accessed at what was a questionable infraction at best with Sioux City going on the man advantage. However, Yegorov would back-stop all Musketeer shots in that two minute span.

Shortly after the ensuing penalty expired, Sioux City defenseman Anthony Allain-Samake would wrist one top-shelf over the glove of Yegorov to help knot it up at one apiece. The second period would not end without a few fireworks. As time expired in the middle frame, Lancer forward Tanner Morgan, who should be a fan favorite this season made a big hit on a Muskie defenseman. Jackson Crowder came to the fallen Musketeer's aide leading to both Morgan and Crowder throwing down the mitts. The 5'10 175 lb. Morgan would eventually take down the 6'2 181 lb. Crowder to the frozen deck ending the second period of play.

The fighting would carry over into the third period as well, with Lancer defenseman Ryder Reynolds dropping the gloves with Sioux City forward Easton Jacobs 4:29 into the third. Eventually, Sioux City would once again find the back of the net on the power-play. After a lucky bounce off the Lancer post, Musketeers forward Nikita Klepov would be right on the

doorstep to bury it to ascend to a 2-1 lead.

Shortly thereafter, Musketeers forward Giacomo Martino would cash in on a rebound to stretch Sioux City's lead at 3-1. With 2:47 to go, Lancer defenseman Garrett Frazer would make a knee-on-knee hit in open ice leading to chaos at center ice. Frazer would end up dropping the gloves with Musketeers' Joseph Mense. Lancers' defenseman Billy Moloney would also tie up with Sioux City's Owen Keefe, and Lancer forward Hunter Ramos would go at it with Sioux City Musketeer Tyler Dysart. After it all would subside, Sioux City would go on the power play due in part to Frazer's knee-on-knee hit. The Lancers would kill off the penalty however, Sioux City would still hold off the Lancers in a 3-1 victory for the Muskies.

The Lancers will be back in action Friday Night (9/13) at Liberty First Credit Union Arena for another pre-season matchup as they will take on the Tri-City Storm. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

