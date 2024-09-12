Capitols Wrap up Preseason in De Pere

The Capitols head to Green Bay for a pair of games against Eastern Conference opponents for the final matchups of the 2024-25 Preseason. The weekend road trip comes after the Capitols were swept by Waterloo last weekend in a home-and-home series. First up, on Thursday is an afternoon matinee with the Muskegon Lumberjacks at 3:30 pm, which will be followed up with a Friday night tilt with the Green Bay Gamblers at 7:00 pm. Both games will take place at Cornerstone Community Center, the home of St. Norbert College in De Pere.

Power Play Success

Madison was able to score a goal on the power play in each of their first two games of the preseason. Overall, Madison went 2/6 (33.3%) against Waterloo last weekend. Mason Moe was a part of both goals on the man advantage, scoring on Friday and assisting on the Alex Lunski tally on Saturday. Ian Scherzer, Gavin Uhlenkamp, and Drew Waterfield all collected assists on the power play as well.

Scouting Muskegon

The Capitols and Lumberjacks met up six times during the 2023-24 season. Madison held a 2-2-1-1 record against Muskegon collecting points in four of the six matchups. The 'Jacks return 13 players who played in regular season games last season for their team. They return key skaters of David Klee who registered 40 points in 2023-24 and Xavier Veilleux who led defensemen in scoring last season for Muskegon with 32 points.

The Lumberjacks relied heavily upon Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev down the stretch of the season in 2023-24, and he is back for the 2024-25 season. Gadzhiev played in 30 regular season games with his first start being in early January. He registered a save percentage of .901 and a goals against average of 3.18 to go along with his 18-10-0-0 record in the regular season. He's joined in the Muskegon goalie room by Stephen Peck and Raiden LeGall.

Scouting Green Bay

Madison helped play spoiler down the stretch of the season for Green Bay's standing in the playoffs. The Gamblers needed three points in a two-game series with the Capitols to clinch a bye, but Madison swept them in the final weekend of the season. Green Bay returns 11 players who played in games for them in 2023-24 while losing all but one of their top eleven scorers from last season.

Their top returner points wise from 2023-24 is Lev Katzin. Katzin registered 33 points in his rookie campaign after being tendered by the Gamblers prior to the season. He alongside third year forwards Mykhailo Danylov and Tanner Bruender are the next highest returning scorers with a combined total of 35 points from last season. Gavin Moffatt returns between the pipes for Green Bay and will be joined by San Jose draft pick Christian Kirsch and Vlademar Anderson.

Broadcast Information

Both games will be streamed live on LiveBarn (subscription required).

