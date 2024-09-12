Capitols Rally to Capture First Preseason Win

September 12, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

After getting beaten in their first two preseason games, the Capitols hit the road to De Pere to face off against Muskegon on Thursday afternoon.

Muskegon found the scoreboard once in the first period and twice again in the second to take a commanding 3-0 lead just four minutes into the second period. As the team has in now seven preseason games in two seasons under Andy Brandt, the Capitols made their goaltending switch at the media timeout of the second period and the tide shifted quickly after.

Mason Moe found the back of the net with just over seven minutes to go in the second period to get the Capitols on the board. Moe found the back of the net again a few minutes later to bring Madison within one. It was quite the matinee for Moe, who would eventually pick up a hat trick with the cherry on top in the third. Moe now leads the team in goals with four on the preseason in three games.

Before the second period came to a close, Madison tied things at three aside with a goal scored by Mason Majewski. Majewski, an '08 born native of Madison, was making his preseason debut in the contest.

In the third, Madison found themselves on the man advantage when they were able to take their first lead of the afternoon thanks to Finn Brink. The goal was Brink's second goal and the Caps third power play goal of the preseason. Madison has now scored on the power play in all three of their contests thus far and are 3/14 on the man advantage, 1/8 today.

As previously mentioned, Mason Moe scored an empty net goal with under a minute to go in the third period to put the dagger in the Lumberjacks.

Other noteables in the scoresheet include Ryker Lee with two assists, Caleb Heil stopping all eleven shots that came his way, and Cowan, Korodiuk, and Kwajah all picking up their first points of the preseason.

Madison is back at it tomorrow night in De Pere to face off against Green Bay. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Center.

