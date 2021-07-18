Huge Seventh Inning Powers Aces to 10-3 Win

July 18, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Reno Aces exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning tonight, ridding the late surge to win 10-3 at the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The offense gave plenty of support to starter Humberto Castellanos, who threw six innings allowing just three runs for his second quality start of the year.

The scoring started fast, as Reno scored in the top of the first with an RBI single from Jamie Ritchie.

Oklahoma City countered in the bottom half of the first frame, scoring two to take the lead.

Both starters settled in after the first inning, with neither team scoring until the bottom of the fifth when the Dodgers scored on a solo homer to make it a 3-1 Reno deficit.

Reno scored quickly after that, with red-hot Henry Ramos crushing a ball to right to make it 3-2. The solo shot was Ramos' first since July 3, and extended his hitting streak to eight games. In the eight games, the outfielder boasts five RBIs and seven runs scored.

After the sixth inning, Castellanos was relieved with a season-high seven strikeouts. In six innings of work, Castellanos allowed just three runs on six hits and walking just one batter.

The Aces re-took the lead with an offensive explosion in the top of the seventh inning. After Heath hit a ball into the upper deck in right field to score Ben DeLuzio and make it a 4-3 game, the inning got interesting.

After Oklahoma City plunked Ritchie with the first pitch after Heath's third homer of the season, Seth Beer picked up a single and moved Ritchie to third. Christian Lopes would single to left and score Ritchie, making it a 5-3 Aces lead.

Juniel Querecuto would draw a walk, and give Michael De La Cruz a chance to bat with the bases loaded and two out. De La Cruz singled into center field, scoring Beer and Lopes to make it a 7-3 Aces lead.

The next batter, DeLuzio, grounded to third but a throwing error landed him safely at first and scored Querecuto and De La Cruz to make it 9-3.

De La Cruz homered in the top of the ninth for an extra bit of insurance, making it a 10-3 final score.

The trio of Tyler Clippard, Kevin McCanna and Brandyn Sittinger threw a scoreless final three innings. The bullpen allowed just three hits, striking out four and securing the final outs.

Game five of the six-game series is tomorrow, with first pitch is at 5:05 p.m. PT. The broadcast can be heard on KPLY 630AM or RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.