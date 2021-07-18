Bir Reno Seventh Downs Dodgers

July 18, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







A seven-run seventh inning by the Reno Aces sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 10-3 loss Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers led, 3-2, heading into the seventh inning before the Aces took the lead for good, sending 12 batters to the plate and collecting five hits in the inning. Reno (40-24) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Dodgers went in front, 2-1, in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly and RBI triple by DJ Peters. Matt Davidson's 13th homer of the season - a solo shot out to right-center field - gave Oklahoma City a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. The Aces then scored nine straight runs over the sixth, seventh and ninth innings to take a 10-3 lead. The Dodgers fell to 34-30 overall on the season.

Of Note:

-DJ Peters went 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, triple and a RBI as he extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He also made a stellar grab at the wall in foul territory on a fly ball hit to right field for the first out of the fifth inning. Sunday was his second four-hit game of the season - and his second four-hit game in nine days - as he tied his career-high with four hits. He went 4-for-5 July 9 in El Paso with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored. Over the 10-game streak, Peters is 16-for-42 (.381) with four doubles, two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored. He is in the midst of his longest hitting streak since also hitting safely in 10 consecutive games Aug. 12-22, 2017 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.

-The Triple-A West-leading Aces tied up the series with the Dodgers, 2-2, sending OKC to just its second loss in the last six games and third loss in the last nine games.

-Matt Davidson hit his ninth homer in the last 14 games and 11th homer in his last 20 games Sunday. He finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI and has 13 extra-base hits and 22 RBI over the last 14 games.

-The seven runs scored by the Aces in the seventh inning Sunday set a season-high for runs allowed in an inning by the Dodgers this season. The former season high was six runs allowed in an inning, which had happened six times this season, including most recently in the fifth inning July 11 at El Paso.

-Dodgers starting pitcher Mitch White tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and a season-high nine strikeouts. His nine K's were the most he's recorded in one game since he had nine strikeouts June 1, 2019 with the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Memphis and one shy of the Dodgers' season-high mark set by Josiah Gray with 10 strikeouts May 6 at Round Rock.

-OKC catcher Juan Zabala lined a single into center field during his first Triple-A at-bat in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday after entering the game as part of a double switch in the eighth inning. Infielder Kenneth Betancourt also made his Triple-A debut Sunday with OKC and grounded out in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

/home/oursport/oursportscentral.com/html/cron/email/attachments/1-071821_Box_Score Reno Aces (40-24) 10,Oklahoma City Dodgers (34-30) 3 Jul 18th, 2021

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

Reno100001701

10101

Okla. City200010000

391

Reno

AVG AB R

H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO AHeath, CF.28142200121130Ritchie, LF.36231200011130Ellis, 3B.28940100001301Beer, 1B.28151100000160Ramos, H, RF.36051100110130Lopes, C, 2B.28741100011303Querecuto, SS.26431000002011De La Cruz, M, C.28052200130311 0Castellanos, P.11120000000100ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ a-DeLuzio, PH.29011000001000ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ Clippard, P.00000000000000ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ McCanna, P.00000000000000ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ b-McCarthy, PH.16410000000000ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ Sittinger, P.00000000000000

Totals

.293

37 10 10

0

0

3

8

7

14

27 5a-Walked for Castellanos in the 7th. b-Grounded out for McCanna in the 9th.

BATTING HR : Ramos, H (4, 6th inning oïÂ¬Â Moseley, 0 on, 1 out); Heath (3, 7th inning oïÂ¬Â Graterol, B, 1 on, 0 out); De La Cruz, M (3, 9th inning oïÂ¬Â Kickham, 0 on, 2 out).

TB : Beer; De La Cruz, M 5; Ellis; Heath 5; Lopes, C; Ramos, H 4; Ritchie 2.

RBI : De La Cruz, M 3 (5); Heath 2 (13); Lopes, C (13); Ramos, H (29); Ritchie (29).

2-out RBI : Lopes, C; De La Cruz, M 3.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out : Ritchie; Castellanos; Ramos, H 2; De La Cruz, M.

Team RISP : 3-for-13.

Team LOB : 8.

BASERUNNING SB : Heath (8, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â White, M/Marte, H); Querecuto (3, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â White, M/Marte, H); DeLuzio (4, 3rd base oïÂ¬Â Salow/Marte, H).

FIELDING E : Lopes, C (2, ïÂ¬Âelding).

Okla. City

AVG

AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO AAsuaje, 2B.25251 110000212Raley, L, LF.30651 100000010Davidson, 1B.26121 100121121ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ Kickham, P.14300 000000011ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ b-Tsutsugo, PH.18600 000001000Santana, C, 3B.25250 100000200Peters, RF.24240 411010010Estévez, SS.20840 000000201Avans, CF.26940 000000140Marte, H, C-1B.17530 000000215 0White, M, P.00020 000000110ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ Moseley, P.00000 000000000ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ a-Betancourt, PH.00010 000000000ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ Graterol, B, P.00000 000000000ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ Salow, P.00000 000000000ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ ÂÂ Zabala, C1.00010 100000010

Totals

.257

36 3 9

2

1

1

3

2

11

27 5a-Grounded out for Moseley in the 6th. b-Walked for Kickham in the 9th.

BATTING 2B : Asuaje (6, Castellanos); Peters (7, Castellanos).

3B : Peters (2, Castellanos).

HR : Davidson (13, 5th inning oïÂ¬Â Castellanos, 0 on, 1 out).

TB : Asuaje 2; Davidson 4; Peters 7; Raley, L; Santana, C; Zabala.

RBI : Davidson 2 (33); Peters (18).

2-out RBI : Peters.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out : Marte, H; Santana, C; Estévez 4.

SF : Davidson.

Team RISP : 3-for-11.

Team LOB : 10.

BASERUNNING SB : Raley, L (5, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Castellanos/De La Cruz, M).

FIELDING E : Santana, C (4, throw).

DP : (Kickham-Asuaje).

Reno

ERA

IP

H R ER

BB

SO

HR

BFCastellanos (W, 4-1)5.106.06 3317127Clippard0.001.00 000203McCanna1.291.02 000105Sittinger5.191.01 001105

Totals

6.09

9.0

9 3

3

2

11

1

40

Okla. City

ERA

IP

H

R

ER BB SO

HR

BFWhite, M1.425.031139021Moseley (H, 1)7.521.01111115Graterol, B (L, 2-2)(BS, 2)6.890.12441115Salow4.570.23311207Kickham5.302.01111117

Totals

5.13

9.0 10 10

8

7

14

3

45

WP : Salow 2; Kickham.

Balk : White, M.

HBP : Ritchie (by Graterol, B); Marte, H (by Castellanos).

Pitches-strikes : Castellanos 92-60; Clippard 21-15; McCanna 12-8; Sittinger 26-16; White, M 83-55; Moseley 15-9; Graterol, B 25-13; Salow 31-18; Kickham 23-14.

Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts : Castellanos 6-6; Clippard 0-1; McCanna 1-0; Sittinger 0-2; White, M 2-4; Moseley 1-1; Graterol, B 0-0; Salow 1-0; Kickham 2-1.

Batters faced : Castellanos 27; Clippard 3; McCanna 5; Sittinger 5; White, M 21; Moseley 5; Graterol, B 5; Salow 7; Kickham 7.

Inherited runners-scored : Salow 2-2.

Umpires : HP: Derek Eaton. 1B: Tyler Olson. 3B: Shane Livensparger.

OïÂ¬Âcial Scorer : Jim Byers Weather : 89 degrees, Clear Wind : 14 mph, In From CF First pitch : 6:05 PM T : 3:21 Att : 5,016 Venue : Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 18, 2021

