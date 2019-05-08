Huff Hits MiLB-Leading 15th Homer, But 'Dads Fall

May 8, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads fell to the Asheville Tourists 7-6 in back and forth game on Wednesday night.

The Tourists took an early lead in the first inning, getting a run around despite not collecting a hit in the inning.

Sherten Apostel tied things up at one in the second inning with his second homer of the year.

A solo homerun by Asheville in the fourth gave the Tourists a 2-1 lead. They added on another pair of runs in the fifth to push the score to 4-1.

The 'Dads cut into the deficit with a run in the bottom half of the fifth. Frainyer Chavez, who has collected a hit in 8 of his past 9 games, doubled to left and advanced to third on a grounder by Jonathan Ornelas. Matt Whatley singled on a bloop to center to bring Chavez in to score.

Curtis Terry drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the sixth for the 'Dads. Sam Huff, who was named the Uncle Ray's South Atlantic League Player of the Month yesterday, crushed a ball that hit halfway up the batter's eye to tie the game at 4.

The Crawdads pulled ahead in the next inning with a pair of runs. A walk by Frainyer Chavez and singles by Jonathan Ornelas and Matt Whatley loaded the bases for the 'Dads. Tanner Gardner hit a sacrifice fly to score Chavez. Curtis Terry followed up with another sac fly to bring in Ornelas.

The Tourists retook in the eighth, plating three off Crawdads reliever Sean Chandler.

The Crawdads offense threatened in the bottom of the ninth, getting two runners on, but they were unable to get any runs across.

The series continues tomorrow night at 7pm with Thirsty Thursday presented by Sheetz and Focus News. It is also Napoleon Dynamite Night and fans who dress up as their favorite character can receive a discounted $6 ticket. There will be themed on-field contests and videoboard content throughout the evening as well. Through Sunday, the 'Dads are hosting Teacher Appreciation Week and school faculty can receive a free ticket. Friends and family can purchase additional ticket for $6.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.