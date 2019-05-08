Honeyman, Trejo Homer in 8-3 Loss

May 8, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Bobby Honeyman and Cesar Trejo both launched home runs, but the Power was outslugged by the Augusta GreenJackets, 8-3, Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park.

Augusta (16-14) struck first with an RBI single from Diego Rincones in the top of the first, but West Virginia responded quickly. In the bottom of the second, Honeyman crushed the first pitch of the inning 390 feet over the right-field wall to tie the game at one.

Power starter Josias De Los Santos (0-2) appeared to be settling down with two scoreless frames and a total of four strikeouts as he entered the fourth inning. However, the GreenJackets tallied five runs, including a three-run homer from Aaron Bond, to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

Augusta would tack on another run in the sixth to make it 7-1 before Trejo unloaded for his third homer of the season in the bottom half of the frame. The long ball went 382 feet over the left-field wall and brought West Virginia (17-13) back within four at 7-3.

Benjamin Onyshko was a bright spot out the bullpen, as he set new career-highs with 4.2 innings of work and six strikeouts. Dayeison Arias also impressed by striking out the first two hitters he faced and twirling a perfect ninth inning.

Jarred Kelenic extended his on-base streak to a Class A-best 24 games with a first-inning single, while adding a triple in the ninth. Kelenic is averaging .402 (37-for-92) during this 24-game stretch.

West Virginia and Augusta continue their series with a doubleheader Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch of game one set for 6:05 p.m. RHP Clay Chandler (3-1, 0.75 ERA) heads to the bump for the Power in game one, while the GreenJackets go with righty Jesus Ozoria (0-1, 3.38 ERA). Righty Deivy Florido (first start) takes the hill in game two for West Virginia, while Augusta sends RHP Keaton Winn (1-1, 2.74 ERA) to the slab. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

Thirsty Thursday is back at Appalachian Power Park tomorrow night, where fans can purchase $2.00 cans and 20-ounce beverages, courtesy of Rock 105! College students can also purchase two tickets for the price of one with a valid student ID only at the box office! It's also Power to End Stroke Night, presented by the American Heart Association. The highlight of the homestand comes on Saturday, May 11th, against the Kannapolis Intimidators, with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Poca Valley Bank, and a patriotic fanny pack giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. For tickets and more information, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.