Suns Lose Opener in Extras

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Suns just could not get the offense going in a 2-1 loss to the Lakewood BlueClaws at Municipal Stadium Wednesday night.

With Ben Pelletier at third, Carlos De La Cruz popped a single into right field to score the go-ahead run in the tenth off Ryan Tapani (L, 2-2).

Despite a single to lead-off the tenth, Hagerstown (14-18) were unable to score on BlueClaw (11-21) pitcher Tyler Carr (W, 1-1). After Trey Vickers bunted in a fielder's choice to retire the lead runner at third, Cody Wilson struck out looking at a pitch at the knees on the outside corner before Justin Connell flew out to left field to end the game.

Hagerstown (14-18) scored their lone run in the seventh inning to tie the game 1-1 off a Omar Meregildo moonshot, his second homer of the season.

Joan Adon earned his first-career quality start, spinning six, one-run innings and allowing just three hits while on the hill. After that, Tapani did not allow an earned run through his four innings of work and fanned four batters.

Lakewood scored their first run in the second, after Malvin Matos and Matt Kroon led the frame off with back-to-back singles. Next, Adon plunked Pelletier to load the bases with no one out. Adon forced Hunter Stovall to ground into a doubleplay that scored Matos, but then wrung up De La Cruz to end the inning without any further damage.

The Suns continue their series with Lakewood tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Stadium. LHP Tim Cate (2-2, 1.62 ERA) gets the nod for the Suns and Lakewood counters with LHP Jhordany Mezquita (1-2, 6.52 ERA).

There are two more days remaining in the homestand, but still promotions aplenty a Municipal Stadium. Tomorrow is Thirsty Thursday, with beer specials beginning at just $2. The evening will be a Night Out benefitting the Hagerstown Hopes. Finally, Friday is 70's Night at Municipal Stadium. There will be plenty of groovy themes throughout the evening for fans to enjoy. For tickets or more information, visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

