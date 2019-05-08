Greenville Drops Series Opener at Rome

May 8, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive claimed an early lead over the Rome Braves on Wednesday night, but a three-run fifth gave the Braves the 4-3 victory in the series opener at State Mutual Stadium.

Greenville opened the game with a run in the first. Tyler Esplin tripled with one out and Kole Cottam and Jordan Wren followed with back-to-back walks, loading the bases. Triston Casas then scored Esplin with an RBI fielder's choice to short, putting the Drive in front 1-0.

Rome tied the game in the second. After a one-out double by Griffin Benson, Carlos Paraguate singled to right three batters later to score him and tie the game at 1-1.

The Drive retook the lead with two more runs in the third. Esplin led off the inning with a single and Cottam followed with a double to center to put runners in scoring position. Wren then tripled to center to bring home both runners and put Greenville on top 3-1.

Rome grabbed the lead for good in the fifth. Trey Harris singled to center, scoring two runs to tie the game at 3-3. Benson grounded in to a double play two batters later but scored the go-ahead run from third to put the Braves ahead 4-3.

Rome starter Alan Rangel (2-1) picked up the win, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks in 5.0 innings pitched. Drive reliever Angel Padron (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing a run on a hit and three walks in 2.0 innings pitched with three strikeouts. Lukas Young picked up his fifth save of the season, working a scoreless ninth inning.

Four Drive players recorded multi-hit games. Esplin was 2-for-5 with a pair of runs, while Cottam went 2-for-3 with a run and Wren went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Brandon Howlett added a 2-for-4 effort on the night. Rio Gomez kept the Drive in a position to rally, tossing the final 2.0 innings of the game and allowing just a lone hit with two strikeouts.

The series continues on Thursday with first pitch at 7:05. RHP Thaddeus Ward (1-2, 3.60 ERA) takes the mound for Greenville, facing off against LHP Gabriel Noguera (0-1, 5.63 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.