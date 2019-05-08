Fireflies Game Notes: May 8 at Charleston (Game 31)

May 8, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (9-21) @ Charleston RiverDogs (17-14)

RHP Jose Butto (0-3, 4.74) vs. RHP Jio Orozco (2-2, 1.98)

Wed., May 8, 2019 - Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 31

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia fell, 7-6, on Monday against the Lexington Legends. After surrendering seven runs in the first four innings, the offense battled back. Six runs were scored on nine hits, but the Fireflies left the winning run at first in the bottom of the ninth.

SOMETHING OLD, SOMETHING NEW: A quartet of additions to the Columbia roster made major contributions at the plate on Monday. Chandler Avant, Juan Uriarte, and Yoel Romero combined for four hits, two RBIs, and four runs scored in their joint-return to the Fireflies. Meanwhile, Gerson Molina smacked a pair of hits & plated 3 in his pro debut.

LET THE 'PEN LOOSE: The last five innings of Monday night's game were dominated by the Columbia bullpen. Thomas Szapucki, Andrew Mitchell, Chris Viall, and Ezequiel Zabaleta only allowed two hits, while striking out eight and walking none. Combined, they retired 15 of the final 18 Lexington batters on the night.

YOU AGAIN: The Fireflies return to Charleston, South Carolina, to begin a three-game series against the RiverDogs on Wednesday. Columbia recently faced the Yankees SAL affiliate from April 25-28. This makes back-to-back road series for Columbia in Charleston.

POWER SURGE: Brian Sharp bashed his fourth homer of the season on Sunday. The former Missouri Tiger also leads Columbia with 10 extra-base hits. The Liberty, Missouri, native slammed 13 homers last year in 106 games with Missouri and the Brooklyn Cyclones (56 at Missouri, 50 with Brooklyn) after he was selected by the Mets in the 26th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.