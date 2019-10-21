How to Follow the River Dragons this Season

, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have details to share on how to follow the team during the 2019-20 inaugural season.

As part of the FPHL's new video initiative, all home games will be broadcast by the River Dragons on the team's official YouTube page. To subscribe to the channel click here.

This means all River Dragons games home and away will be able to be seen on YouTube for free! But what if you want to listen to the Columbus commentary even on the road? Well, you're in luck!

The River Dragons and PMB Broadcasting have a season-long partnership to air all games; home, away and neutral site on WRCG (92.1FM/1420AM). Pregame shows will start 30 minutes before scheduled puck drop on a given night. For a full list of game start times click here.

On top of the play-by-play broadcasts the River Dragons will also have a weekly show on WRCG, the Swamp Fox Distilling Co. Coach's Show airing Tuesdays 6-7 P.M.

Last but certainly not least, the River Dragons can be seen on WLTZ-38 in Columbus with a weekly recap show. The show will be a half hour from 5-5:30P.M. on Thursdays.

The weekly radio and TV shows will start next week (29th for radio, 31st for TV).

HOCKEY RETURNS to the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, November 1st at 7:35 p.m. when your River Dragons take on the Elmira Enforcers to open the home portion of their inaugural FPHL schedule. The River Dragons have also scheduled two neutral site games in Athens, GA this summer. Visit www.rdragons.com for season ticket information and everything you need to know about the Columbus River Dragons.

