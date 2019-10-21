Rumble Bees Open Season this Weekend

BATTLE CREEK, MI - The big countdown is now on for opening night and the premiere appearance of Battle Creek's pro hockey team, The Rumble Bees. It is a Rumble Bees hockey grand opening weekend this Friday and Saturday nights at 7:35 pm when our newly-minted hometown pro team tackles its fellow West Division rivals, the Danville Dashers at The Rink Battle Creek, downtown in our town.

Friday night has been designated as American Cancer Society Night while Saturday night, in the spirit of the season, the Rumble Bees organization presents Halloween Costume Night for some great prizes.

Season Tickets and Single Game Tickets are now on sale. Don't be left out! Catch the Buzz of The Bees. Bee here!! For more information on Rumble Bees Season Tickets and Single Game Tickets, stop by the hockey club team office located in The Rink Battle Creek; phone (269) 243-5027, online at beehockey.com or on any of the social media platforms @bcrumblebees.

Head Coach Clint Hagmaier has reduced his player roster to 20-players with two more players starting the season on the injured reserve list. The 20-player roster as of today consists of 2-goaltenders; Joel Eisenhower, Jake Mullen; 6-defensemen; Aaron Bessey, Rick (RJ) Cigile, Ricky Helmbrecht, Dave Nicoletti, Frank Santelli, Vince Susi; 12-forwards; Ryan Alves, John Champlain, Sean Carey, Eli Kinsman, Carl Mansson, Nathan Margets, Phoenix McElroy-Scott, Leejay Meguinis, Karndeep Natt, Cliff Ogle, Kyle Quick, Malcolm Zander. Defenseman Jacob Olivieri and forward Jon Stevanovich have been placed on the team's injured reserve list. FPHL teams are permitted to dress 18-players for game competition.

RECAP OF SATURDAY NIGHT TEAM INTER-SQUAD GAME

In a brief recap of the Rumble Bees Inter-Squad Game Saturday night at The Rink Battle Creek, Team Black defeated Team Yellow, 6-2. Carl Mansson spearheaded the Team Black attack with a 3-goals' "hat trick" with all three goals struck on the power play. John Champlain added (1-2-3), Kyle Quick notched the GWG while Karndeep Natt essayed 4-assists and Dave Nicoletti added 2-helpers. Terrence Gillard and Eli Kinsman made connection for Team Yellow. Inserted at the midway juncture of the contest, goaltender Joel Eisenhower shutout Team Yellow in a solid performance.

THE RUMBLE BEES ARE LIVE ON THE RADIO

Every Battle Creek Rumble Bees game will be radio broadcast live, home and away, play-by-play, all the way in the 2019-20 FPHL pro hockey season. Join the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees, Terry Ficorelli, for all of the action, beginning with the Rumble Bees Pre-Game Show, thirty minutes before each game on the Rumble Bees radio home of WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One," and 930 AM. Also, BC hockey fans can stay up to date everyday even when there is not a game. "It's The Rumble Bees Hockey Update," Monday through Friday at 4:35 pm on WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One" and 930 AM.

