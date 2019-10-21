Prowler Road Games to be Streamed on Mixlr

The Port Huron Prowlers are extremely excited to announce that for the first time in franchise history, all Prowler road games will be broadcast for free.

Prowler road games can be found on Mixlr.com/phprowlers.

The Port Huron Prowlers hope to go live for the season opener in Danbury. If all the equipment arrives on time, every Prowler road game will be live on Mixlr.

All Prowler home games will still be live and free on EBW.tv

Jeremy Skiba and Brady Beedon will be on the call this season for both home games found on EBW.tv, and road games on Mixlr.com

To find the Prowlers on Mixlr.com, simply type in "phprowlers" in the search bar and follow the page to get updates when the puck drops.

You can also download the mixlr app from the App Store or Google Play store and listen on the go. Make sure to enable notifications so you are alerted any time the Prowlers go live.

You can also go to phprowlers.com and click on the listen live tab.

If you would like to be a sponsor for Prowler road games, email bradybeedon@gmail.com or jskiba1997@gmail.com.

