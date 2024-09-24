How the Utah Royals Are Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

The Utah Royal family and the entire club is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 through October 15. In addition to the month-long celebration, RSL will be hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Match on September 21 against the Portland Timbers. The Utah Royals will be hosting its Hispanic Heritage Match on September 28 against Racing Louisville FC at home.

The club will release a variety of content based around Hispanic Heritage month in the next 30 days including video documentaries, specialized graphics, additional content in Spanish and more.

During the match on the 21st, players will walk out with their flags, social media will be done in Spanish and there will be a Hispanic Heritage Month inspired matchday poster, plus much more. Additional details will be unveiled closer to matchday.

Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual recognition of the contributions and influence of Hispanic Culture and the role they have played in shaping and molding the United States of America into what it is today.

Unlike other celebratory months, Hispanic Heritage Month begins mid-September as a nod to the anniversaries of several Spanish-speaking countries and their quest for independence. The observance takes place each year beginning on September 15 and continuing for 30 consecutive days until October 15.

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua all gained independence on September 15, Mexico won its independence on September 16 and Chile became independent on September 18.

The celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month originated in 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson enacted the first Hispanic Heritage Week which took place the week of September 15. This tradition remained until President Ronald Reagan expanded it to include the entire month.

As of 2023, 62.57 million citizens claim to have Hispanic or Latino roots, making up over 19 percent of the United States population, up 25 percent from 2010, making them the fastest-growing group in the country.

Utah is home to over 490,000 Hispanic and Latinx Utahns making them the second largest ethnic group by population in the state. With the state of Utah once being a part of Mexico, the Hispanic connections run deep in our history and our future.

Within the Real Salt Lake organization, nine Hispanic nationalities are represented through players, coaches, and staff.

Real Salt Lake's Hispanic Heritage Night, much like the purpose of the country's Hispanic Heritage Month, will serve to honor those from the Hispanic community and recognize their contributions to help create the Club into what it is today.

Join us in celebrating Hispanic Heritage!

