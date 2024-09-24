Bay FC and City of San Francisco Announce Plans for Permanent Training Facility on Treasure Island

September 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Bay FC, the new women's professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced today at a joint press conference the plans for the location of Bay FC's new permanent training facility - Treasure Island. The training facility represents the next step in Bay FC's goal of becoming a global sports franchise. San Francisco Mayor Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart, Bay FC Co-Founder and U.S. Women's National Team Legend Brandi Chastain, and Bay FC midfielder Alex Loera all participated in the press conference.

"We are proud to welcome Bay FC to be a part of Treasure Island and San Francisco," said Mayor London Breed. "Bay FC is bringing a whole new level of excitement not just to soccer in the Bay Area, but to women's sports. This also is another major success for Treasure Island, a future neighborhood that will be home to thousands of people, thriving businesses, iconic views, and now a new soccer destination that will bring together our professional players and community from across the Bay Area."

Built and created specifically for women athletes, Bay FC's world-class training facility will be one of a few purpose-built training facilities for women's sports in the United States and home to Bay FC's players, coaches, and football operations staff. The facility will feature three training fields, dedicated sporting operations facilities, and top-of-the line resources and spaces for players needed to perform at the highest level. Bay FC's facility will be designed to complement the existing and planned youth recreational facilities on the island and further enhance it as a youth sports destination for soccer clinics, additional community activities, and more for the entire Bay Area.

"Treasure Island provides us an iconic location to continue to build an iconic club - it centers the Bay's team literally in the middle of the Bay," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "Having a permanent dedicated space that is built specifically for our players and football operations staff will allow us to continue to attract the best national and international talent and continue our Club's mission of being a catalyst for innovation and change for our athletes and the community. I want to thank the City and County of San Francisco and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, in addition to the Treasure Island Development Authority in helping to get us to this point."

The training facility will be privately financed and expand and accelerate Treasure Island's development and the sports programming already planned for further redevelopment of the island. The initial plans include three core training fields and sporting facilities on eight and a half acres of the 40 acres already earmarked for sports use. The remaining land earmarked for sports use will continue to be utilized by those already using it for youth sports. Bay FC plans to break ground on the state-of-the-art facility in 2025 and operate out of the facility in its 2027 season, pending approval of the lease from the Treasure Island Development Authority and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Bay FC will continue to play its regular season matches at PayPal Park in San Jose. Groundbreaking and more announcements regarding the training center will come in 2025.

Bay FC is hosting its inaugural home season at PayPal Park in San Jose and tickets are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

