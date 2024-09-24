NC Courage Welcomes First Horizon Bank as Official Banking Partner

September 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announces a multiyear partnership affirming First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) as the Official Bank of the Courage in a joint venture to support women's sports. The two entities will join forces to launch community initiatives and platforms, both at Courage matches and events throughout the region, to promote financial literacy and banking solutions to make a lasting, positive impact on the Triangle.

In a milestone moment, First Horizon becomes the first-ever official bank of the Courage, highlighting the rising level of corporate investment in the Courage, the NWSL, and women's sports. The partnership will give First Horizon Bank branding assets throughout the season, activation spaces, and joint promotional opportunities.

"This is a great moment for our club. First Horizon Bank is a prominent fixture in our community with a long track record of business success. Their belief in us and desire to be so invested in what we are building is yet another proof point that our club, league, and women's professional soccer have arrived. We are excited to see how this partnership grows and work together to further our positive impact across the region," said Courage President Francie Gottsegen.

"We are thrilled to be the Official Bank of the North Carolina Courage," said Laura Bunn, Regional President of the Mid-Atlantic Region. "We share the commitment to empower women in sports and promote excellence both on and off the field. Together, we look forward to achieving great things and making a positive impact in our community."

Bunn is based in Raleigh but oversees the entire region. The Courage is First Horizon Bank's first sponsorship of a professional women's sports team, a key initiative that speaks to the company's diversity. First Horizon Bank's executive management team is 50 percent female, and three of the seven regional presidents are women. Overall, 38 percent of First Horizon's board is female.

First Horizon Bank assets, including in-stadium signage and promotional materials, will debut at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday, October 5, when the Courage hosts Naomi Girma and San Diego Wave FC at 7 p.m. ET.

