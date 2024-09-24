Kansas City Current Host Milk and Produce Drive-Thru Donation Event at CPKC Stadium

September 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current, in partnership with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) and the United Way of Greater Kansas City, hosted a milk and produce drive-thru donation event at CPKC Stadium Monday night. Current forward Temwa Chawinga, defender Hailie Mace and midfield Jereko helped load vehicles with crucial food and dairy items for local families in Kansas City.

DFA donated 400 gallons of milk for Monday's event. Harvesters, a regional food bank serving the Kansas City area, donated the produce. In total, Monday's event helped serve nearly 400 adults and children in the Kansas City area, which included over 200 bags of produce bagged.

"Community is one of our core values at DFA and one of the reasons we were so excited about our partnership with the Current - we know they place a high value on driving impact in the Kansas City community. We are thrilled to participate in this drive-through donation event at CPKC with United Way, providing nutritious milk and other food items for local families," said Marjie Knust, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Relations at Dairy Farmers of America.

Participants in Monday's food drive were able to access the Red Lot at CPKC Stadium from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., where they received their milk and produce items in a drive-thru format. Upon arrival, Current players and event volunteers loaded up each car with milk and bags of fresh produce.

United Way of Greater Kansas City, the Current's front-of-kit partner and the official charity partner of the Kansas City Current, helped identify households who would potentially benefit from the event. These families may not ordinarily have had access to fresh dairy and produce, which made Monday's drive extremely impactful.

"Bringing people and resources together is what we do at United Way," said Ann Gaffigan, Chief Operating and Financial Officer at United Way of Greater Kansas City. "We are so proud to provide vital support to local families, in partnership with DFA, KC Current and Harvesters. This was a perfect collaboration for how we can make greater impact when we work together."

Monday's dairy and produce drive was the first major community outreach event held at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a professional women's soccer team. It also allowed Chawinga, Mace and Jereko the opportunity to connect with the Kansas City community.

The Current return to action at CPKC Stadium Saturday against NJ/NY Gotham FC for the club's penultimate home match of the 2024 regular season. The match kicks off at 12 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on CBS. Saturday's match will be held concurrently with Current Fest, a first-of-its-kind watch party held on CPKC Stadium Grounds.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.