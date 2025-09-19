USL United Soccer League Championship

How the USL Academy Pathway Is Making An Impact at the Professional Level

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


For more than a decade, USL Academy signings have featured across the USL Championship, League One and Gainbridge Super League, offering players the opportunity to compete at the First Team level for their clubs while retaining their NCAA eligibility as they weigh the decision to turn pro or enter the college ranks.

USL's Dan Lucas looks at the two pathways and the young talents that have used them to aid their progression in the game, and speaks with Phoenix Rising FC Pro Academy Head Coach Andy Chapman on Rising's integration of its Academy program into the First Team.

Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central