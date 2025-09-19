How the USL Academy Pathway Is Making An Impact at the Professional Level

Published on September 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)







For more than a decade, USL Academy signings have featured across the USL Championship, League One and Gainbridge Super League, offering players the opportunity to compete at the First Team level for their clubs while retaining their NCAA eligibility as they weigh the decision to turn pro or enter the college ranks.

USL's Dan Lucas looks at the two pathways and the young talents that have used them to aid their progression in the game, and speaks with Phoenix Rising FC Pro Academy Head Coach Andy Chapman on Rising's integration of its Academy program into the First Team.







