How Orange County SC Is Developing Its Next Wave of Young Talent: USL All Access

July 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Orange County SC Head Coach Danny Stone to the show as he approaches his one-year anniversary of arriving at the club to discuss the club's continued emphasis on providing opportunities for emerging talents and what it meant to run eventual USL Championship title-winner Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC close in last year's postseason.

Watts and Kerr also look back at the final round of the group stage in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup, what they took away from the action, and look ahead to the Quarterfinal matchups set for August 20. They also discuss the departure of Trevor James as Sporting Director at Detroit City FC, and some of the intriguing transfer moves that could change the outlook for the rest of the season at multiple clubs around the league.

