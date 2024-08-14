How Big Is the Showdown Between Louisville City and the Charleston Battery?: USL All Access

August 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts makes his glorious return from the airport lounge to join Devon Kerr for an in-depth discussion of this past weekend's epic between Louisville City FC and Sacramento Republic FC and its position as the Game of the Year in the Championship so far this season.

Watts and Kerr also dig into Las Vegas Lights FC's 11-game undefeated streak and its chance to host a playoff game at the end of a remarkable turnaround campaign under its new leadership and Lexington Sporting Club's move to the USL Championship for the 2024 season. They also look ahead to this weekend's top-of-the-Eastern Conference clash between Louisville City FC and the Charleston Battery and rate where the matchup ranks all-time among the biggest games in the Championship's regular season history.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

