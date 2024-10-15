Houston Roughnecks Season Tickets on Sale Today
October 15, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Houston Roughnecks News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Roughnecks have announced that 2025 season tickets go on sale to the public today at 10 a.m. CT. Season ticket packages start at $20 per game ($100 for five home games) and can be purchased at uflroughnecks.com/tickets.
"Our season ticket holders are the heartbeat of Roughneck Nation, and we're elevating what it means to be a Houston Roughnecks season ticket holder in 2025 by offering new, exclusive benefits and special game day experiences for our most passionate and loyal fans," said Houston Roughnecks VP of Team Business and Event Operations Catherine Schultz. "We're inviting all of H-Town to be a part of the spring football action and join Roughneck Nation by securing your seats today."
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS 2025 SEASON TICKET BENEFITS
Same Great Benefits from 2024, including:
New, Exclusive Benefits for 2025, including:
Priority access to game day experiences
Exclusive preseason Season Ticket Member event
Priority access to purchase additional seats for 2025 UFL Playoffs and 2025 UFL Championship Game
Season Ticket Member Only Stadium Entrance Lanes
Priority access to purchase additional seats at Season Ticket Member pricing
Season Ticket Member Only Merchandise Check-Out Lanes
Priority access to renew same seat location for 2026
Season Ticket Member Quarterly Zoom Meeting
Priority access to all in-season team events
Season Ticket Member Monthly E-Newsletter
25% discount on merchandise at UFLshop.com (online only)
Priority access to purchase gameday parking
Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL. To purchase season tickets, Roughneck fans can visit here.
The 2025 UFL season kicks off Friday, March 28 with a 10-week regular season schedule, followed by two conference championship games, and the UFL Championship Game, set for June 14.
