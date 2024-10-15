2025 St. Louis Battlehawks Season Tickets On-Sale

October 15, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Battlehawks have announced that season tickets for the 2025 season will be available to purchase beginning today at 10 a.m. CT.

Season ticket memberships for the Battlehawks six home games begin at just $18 and provide fans access to the best seats at the best prices, along with exclusive fan benefits such as:

- Season Ticket Member gift

- Season Ticket Member Only merchandise

- 25% discount on merchandise at UFLshop.com

- Two complimentary tickets to a home game - invite a first timer

- Battlehawks Kids Club Discount

- Ability to secure seats for potential playoff games and renew same seats for 2026

"We are thrilled to be returning for the second season of the UFL and are tremendously grateful for the strong support from the Battlehawks fan base," said Vice President of Team Business, Brandon Williams. "The UFL has made the effort to price our tickets affordably with value, including an action-packed, fun game-day experience."

Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.

The 2025 UFL season will kick off on March 28, 2025, with a 10-week regular season schedule, followed by two conference championship games, and the UFL Championship Game, which is set for June 14, 2025.

Fans can visit uflbattlehawks.com/tickets to learn more about the Battlehawks season ticket packages and benefits or contact the Battlehawks ticket office at tickets@uflbattlehawks.com.

