2025 UFL Season Tickets on Sale Today

October 15, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that season tickets for the 2025 season will be available to purchase beginning today at 10 a.m. (local market time).

Season ticket memberships will give fans access to the best seats at the best prices, along with access to exclusive fan experiences. Fans who purchase now will also have the ability to secure their seats for potential playoff games and renew their same seats for the following season.

"We are thrilled to be returning for the second season of the UFL and are tremendously grateful for the strong fan bases that supported us so well in each of our eight markets last season," said Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales, Jason Gonella. "We made the effort to price our tickets affordably with value, including an action-packed, fun game-day experience. We're excited to offer our fans access to the most competitive price points in professional sports."

Regular season ticket memberships will start at the following price points per game: Arlington Renegades ($20), Birmingham Stallions ($20), D.C. Defenders ($23), Houston Roughnecks ($20), Memphis Showboats ($20) San Antonio Brahmas ($20), St. Louis Battlehawks ($18). Season tickets for the Michigan Panthers ($20 per game) will go on sale at a later date.

Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.

The 2025 UFL season will kick off on March 28, 2025, with a 10-week regular season schedule, followed by two conference championship games, and the UFL Championship Game, which is set for June 14, 2025.

Fans can visit TheUFL.com/tickets to learn more about each market's season tickets, see all prices and benefits, and sign up for special information and content.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from October 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.