Arlington Renegades Season Tickets Go on Sale

October 15, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington, TX - The Arlington Renegades have announced that season tickets for the upcoming 2025 season will go on sale beginning today at 10 am CT. Fans can purchase great packages for all five home games starting at $20 per game.

Fans who purchase season tickets can look forward to the following benefits:

NEW - Pregame sideline passes for one (1) home game

NEW - Season Ticket Member commemorative item

NEW - Food & Beverage discounts through a portion of the game

25% discount on merchandise at UFLshop.com (online only)

Priority access to renew same seat location for 2026

Priority access to purchase additional seats at Season Ticket Membership pricing

Priority access to purchase additional seats for Playoffs and 2025 Championship game

Priority access to team events

"We are thrilled to see the exciting fan base that will come into Choctaw Stadium, as we enter our second season in the UFL," said Vice President of Team and Business Operations, Charles Johnson. "We want to thank everyone who came and supported the Renegades this past season. There will be many more opportunities for season ticket members this coming year, and we look forward to seeing our stadium electrified."

Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL.

The 2025 Renegades season will kick off on March 28, 2025, with a 10-week regular season schedule. Fans can visit uflrenegades.com/tickets to learn more about the Renegades season tickets packages, see all prices and benefits, and sign up for special information and content.

For further information, fans can contact the Renegades ticket office at tickets@uflrenegades.com or by calling (469) 966-6468.

