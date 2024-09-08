Houston Dynamo FC Earn Seventh Clean Sheet of the Regular Season

September 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC secured their seventh shutout of the season after a 0-0 draw against Los Angeles Football Club at Shell Energy Stadium this Saturday evening.

Houston dominated possession throughout the match with 68.3% over the visiting team. Dynamo Forward Ibrahim Aliyu led the team in attempts in his 27th league appearance.

Houston's first opportunity of the match came in the 21st minute with midfielder Amine Bassi receiving the ball in the center of the box and taking a close range shot that missed just high.

Striker Ezequiel Ponce, who made his fourth start since joining earlier this year, forced a diving save from LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris minutes later with a curling shot towards the top corner of the goal.

Captain Hector Herrera nearly put the Dynamo on the scoring sheet in the 26th minute following a left-footed blast from outside the box. Herrera led the team in chances created by generating four scoring opportunities.

The Dynamo had another big scoring opportunity in the 64th minute after Aliyu fired a shot toward the top right corner of the goal. Lloris made a last-minute fingertip save to keep the score even.

Herrera gave Houston one of its best opportunities to score in the second half after he drew a foul in the 81st minute. The Mexican international took the free kick from just outside the 18-yard box which was deflected out for a corner kick.

Six minutes later Ponce nearly placed the ball into the back of the net with a header aimed at the crossbar. The shot sailed out over at the last minute for a goal kick.

Houston Dynamo FC (11-8-8, 41 pts.) 0-0 LAFC (14-6-6, 48 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 27

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 19,776

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 0 0 0

LAFC 0 0 0

Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Griffin Dorsey, Erik Sviatchenko, Micael; Artur, Héctor Herrera (C), Ibrahim Aliyu (Brad Smith 68'); Sebastian Kowalczyk (Adalberto Carrasquilla 68'), Amine Bassi, Ezequiel Ponce

Unused substitutes: Ethan Bartlow, Daniel Steres, Sebastian Ferreira, Andrew Tarbell, McKinze Gaines, Latif Blessing, Brooklyn Raines

Total shots: 12 (Ibrahim Aliyu 3); Shots on goal: 3 (3 players tied with 1); Fouls: 11 (Franco Escobar and Micael tied with 1); Offside: 2 (Griffin Dorsey and Ezequiel Ponce tied with 1); Corner kicks: 6; Saves: 2 (Steve Clark)

LAFC: Hugo Lloris; Ryan Hollingshead, Aaron Long, Eddie Segura, Sergi Palencia; Ilie Sánchez, Lewis O'Brien, Eduard Atuesta (Erik Duenas 85'); Timothy Tillman, Olivier Giroud, Kei Kamara (Nathan Ordaz 67')

Unused substitutes: Thomas Hasal, Tommy Musto, Luca Bombino, Diego Rosales, Matthew Evans, Adrian Wibowo

Total shots: 7 (Olivier Giroud 2); Shots on goal: 2 (Eddie Segura and Lewis O'Brien tied with 1); Fouls: 12 (Eddie Segura and Ilie Sanchez tied with 1); Offside: 1 (Olivier Giroud); Corner kicks: 5; Saves: 3 (Hugo Lloris)

DISCIPLINE:

LAFC: Ilie Sánchez (caution; foul) 25'

HOU: Héctor Herrera (caution; foul) 45+5'

LAFC: Eduard Atuesta (caution; foul) 52'

HOU: Artur (caution; foul) 55'

LAFC: Lewis O'Brien (caution; foul) 56'

HOU: Micael (time wasting) 78'

HOU: Franco Escobar (caution; foul) 85'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Guido Gonzales JR

Assistant: Kyle Atkins

Assistant: Corey Parker

Fourth Official: Chris Penso

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

Weather: 78 degrees, mostly clear skies

