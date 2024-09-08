FC Dallas Draws 0-0 Versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC

September 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - FC Dallas (9-12-7, 34 points) secured a 0-0 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12-8-6, 42 points) tonight from BC Place. FC Dallas is undefeated in three consecutive MLS regular season road games, earning five out of nine points.

I BELIEVE IN JIMMY MAURER

FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer made his 2024 MLS regular season debut tonight. Maurer made four saves throughout tonight's match. Maurer finished the match with a chance created. Maurer obtained his first clean sheet since August 7, 2021 in FC Dallas' 2-0 win over Austin FC.

JESÚS GETS THE START

Forward Jesús Ferreira made his first start for FC Dallas since June 22. The Homegrown played 61 minutes and contributed with 16 completed passes including one key pass. This is the first start for an FC Dallas Homegrown since Dante Sealy started versus Sporting Kansas City on July 7.

RECORD VERSUS VANCOUVER

Following tonight's draw, Dallas earned its second consecutive draw in Vancouver since 2023. Versus Vancouver, Dallas is now 12-10-9 across all competitions and 11-10-9 in MLS regular season action.

UP NEXT: HEADING TO THE BEEHIVE STATE

FC Dallas visits Real Salt Lake on September 18 from America First Field. The match will kickoff at 8:30PM CT and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

Takeaways from tonights match...

"The first half was bad. Our press was too passive and we lacked aggressiveness and we did not press our opponent nor did we go forward. In the second half we changed our shape and did a better job of not letting them get the ball. Tonight was not good enough. We have a squad full of potential on the field, but we did not do enough offensively tonight."

Thoughts on Jimmy Maurer's first start of the season...

"Top. We tied tonight's match because of Jimmy (Maurer). He is a player with a lot of experience and quality. I am very happy with his performance."

On building for the next match...

"What we lacked today is what was working for us previously. We scored goals and tonight we did not do that. We need to have more offensive volume, play more balls from behind. We were too passive tonight so we have to work on this and get back to scoring."

Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer

Takeaways from the result...

"A little disappointed because we're at a point in the season where there's not a lot of margin for error. We need points so we're going to be disappointed by that and I don't think that we played sharp. But a point on the road, we'll take it and move on but we've got to start picking up all three."

On keeping a shutout on his first appearance of the season...

"It felt great. Credit to all my teammates and the staff. Drew (Keeshan, FC Dallas goalkeeper coach) has been keeping me sharp all year, games or not. I feel the support from everybody, from the staff to the players. I felt great and just happy to do my part for the team."

On what the team can improve on ahead of the next game...

"Just a lot of details, a lot of sharpness, decision making and shifting at the same time. A lot of things where we were disjointed tonight, a little half second behind and it cost us."

