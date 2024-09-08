D.C. United Win 2-1 against Chicago Fire FC on the Road

September 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC (6-14-8, 26 pts.) 1 v. 2 D.C. United (8-12-8, 32 pts.)

2024 MLS Regular Season

September 7, 2024 - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Illinois

Player Notes

Forward Christian Benteke scored his 18th goal of the season in the 26th minute, assisted by Mateusz Klich. Benteke won six total duels and had a 94% passing accuracy.

Midfielder Gabriel Pirani scored his fourth goal of the season in the 29th minute, assisted by Mateusz Klich. Pirani had six recoveries and had a 100% dirbbling success rate.

Midfielder Mateusz Klich recorded two assists tonight, putting him at 10 for the season. Klich had seven passes into the final third and completed 90 minutes.

Defender Pedro Santos had nine recoveries and six clearances tonight; he had 13 passes into the final third and completed 90 minutes.

Midfielder Russell Canouse made his MLS season debut for the Black-and-Red in the 83rd minute.

The Black-and-Red are 27-23-21 against Chciago Fire FC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 8-13-13 record against Chicago Fire FC on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 5-5-5 on the road in 2024.

Chicago Fire FC Lineup: Chris Brady, Arnaud Souquet (Jonathan Dean 86'), Carlos Teran, Andrew Gutman (Fabian Herbers 74'), Wyatt Omsberg, Allan Arigoni (Tom Barlow 46'), Maren Haile-Selassie, Brian Gutierrez, Kellyn Acosta (Justin Reynolds 74'), Gaston Gimenez, Hugo Cuypers

Unused Substitutes: Spencer Richey, Chris Mueller, Tobias Salquist, Federico Navarro, Javier Casas

Head Coach: Frank Klopas

D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Pedro Santos, Garrison Tubbs (Russell Canouse 83'), Christopher McVey, Lucas Bartlett, Cristian Dájome, Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 68'), Martin Rodríguez, Mateusz Klich, Gabriel Pirani (Ted Ku-DiPietro 57'), Christian Benteke (Dominique Badji 68')

Unused Substitutes: Luis Zamudio, Jeremy Garay, Hayden Sargis

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

