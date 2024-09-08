Toronto FC Loan Alonso Coello to Toronto FC II
September 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has loaned midfielder Alonso Coello to Toronto FC II ahead of today's match against New England II at Gillette Stadium with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The match will be available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Toronto FC retains the right to recall the player at any time during the MLS regular season.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC loan midfielder Alonso Coello to Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro.
