Houston Dynamo FC and Forward Sebastián Ferreira Mutually Agree to Contract Termination
January 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today announced the Club and forward Sebastián Ferreira have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
"After discussions with Sebastián, we have mutually agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of all parties," Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad said. "We thank him for his contributions to the Dynamo and wish him success in the next chapter of his career."
Ferreira joined the Dynamo ahead of the 2022 season on a full transfer from Libertad Asunción in Paraguay. The 26-year-old ends his time in Houston with 60 appearances in league play, scoring 18 goals and recording six assists.
TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC and forward Sebastián Ferreira have mutually agreed to terminate his contract. This agreement counts as one of Houston's two buyouts for the season. The buyout will also open up a Designed Player spot.
