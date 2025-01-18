St. Louis CITY SC Loans Selmir Pidro to Bosnian Club FK Velež Mostar

January 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - St Louis CITY SC loaned defender Selmir Pidro to Bosnian club FK Velež Mostar, through the end of June 2025.

"We wish Selmir the best of luck in his home country," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "This move will hopefully set him up for success and allow him to get invaluable playing time and experience in a competitive league where he has already had a lot of success in his career."

Pidro has 24 appearances between CITY SC first team and MLS NEXT Pro team and helped CITY2's late push to the playoffs last season. The Bosnian defender has recorded one goal and two assists St Louis CITY2.

