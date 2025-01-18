LA Galaxy Re-Sign Defender Maya Yoshida
January 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has re-signed defender Maya Yoshida to a two-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season.
Yoshida, 36, has tallied three goals and three assists in 53 appearances (53 starts) across all competitions in two seasons played with the Galaxy (2023-Present). During the 2024 season, Yoshida recorded two goals and two assists in 40 matches played (40 starts) across all competitions for LA during the club's MLS Cup winning campaign. Additionally, the Nagasaki, Japan, native was named the LA Galaxy's 2024 Defender of the Year, which was determined by a media vote conducted by LA Galaxy Communications.
"We are thrilled to announce that our captain is back," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "Maya has been an outstanding leader and teammate since his arrival to the club, and he is the embodiment of what it means to be a Galaxy player. His character, competitiveness and consistency were the foundation of our MLS Cup winning campaign. We look forward to being a further part of his storied career."
In his first season with the Galaxy, Yoshida logged one goal and one assist in 12 matches played during the 2023 MLS Regular Season. In 126 career appearances (120 starts) for the Japan Men's National Team, Yoshida recorded 12 goals and two assists and helped his country win the 2011 AFC Asian Cup. Notably, Yoshida has played in three FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022) and captained Japan to the Round of 16 of the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup.
