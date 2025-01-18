Minnesota United Signs Bongokuhle Hlongwane to New Contract

January 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed midfielder Bongokuhle Hlongwane to a new, three-year contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

"I'm grateful to be a part of this amazing team again; it means a lot to me and my family," said midfielder Bongokuhle Hlongwane. "I can't wait to continue playing in front our fans, and I hope for more joy and success."

"Since his arrival, Bongi has continued to improve his game and has had a positive impact to the team when it came to his success on and off of the field," said Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "His new contract is a testament to Minnesota and MLS, and our club looks forward to seeing his continued growth and work ethic contribute to the success of our upcoming year and beyond."

Hlongwane joined Minnesota United in January 2021 and since then, the South African international has made 95 MLS game appearances (regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs), clocking in over 6,300 minutes in MLS action. Across all competitions, including Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup games, Hlongwane has scored 30 goals over 108 game appearances, and is second in MNUFC's MLS history for goals scored, behind only Robin Lod's 32 tallies.

Internationally, the South African made his national team debut in 2019 and has scored four goals in 18 appearances, to-date. Hlongwane scored his first international goal in 2021 against Uganda and also scored the game-winning goal against Ghana in a World Cup Qualifier.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs midfielder Bongokuhle Hlongwane to a new, three-year contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028. Hlongwane no longer occupies a U22 Initiative slot on MNUFC's roster and continues to occupy a senior roster spot.

VITALS

Bongokuhle "Bongi" Hlongwane

Pronunciation: bong-go-HOOK-le Hluh-ONG-wah-ney

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 6/20/2000 (24 years old)

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 172

Birthplace: Maritzburg, South Africa

Citizenship: South Africa

