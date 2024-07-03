Hounds Sign Flanker Mac Jones to Contract Extension

July 3, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, IL- The Chicago Hounds announced today they signed flanker Maclean Jones to a two-year contract extension. The new deal ties the 28 year-old Brisbane, Australia native to the club through the 2026 season.

"I'm excited to be calling Chicago home for another two years," stated Jones. "We have an incredible fan base, great owners and staff, as well as a close and talented group of players, which makes re-signing easy."

Jones appeared in all 16 contests throughout the 2024 season, making 13 starts and playing a total of 1,049 minutes. Out of his 189 tackle attempts, the flanker was credited with 171 tackles, including seven dominant tackles. Jones enjoyed a career-year on offense, touching the ball down a career-high four times.

The flanker joined the Hounds prior to the 2023 season. Jones appeared in 15 games last year, starting all of those contests, and logging 1,120 minutes. He scored three tries, including a seven-pointer, on his 63 carries. On defense, Jones completed 188 of his 219 tackle attempts.

Jones played for the Austin Gilgronis during the 2021 and 2022 MLR seasons.

Over the course of his career, Jones has 53 caps (48 starts) and logged 3,690 minutes. On defense, he's completed 645 out of his 741 tackle attempts (87% tackle success rate). Jones scored nine tries, including two seven-pointers, for a total of 49 points.

"The best is yet to come," concluded Jones.

