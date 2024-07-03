Chicago Hounds Beat Miami Sharks in Regular Season Finale

July 3, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, IL - The Chicago Hounds moved to 8-7-1 on the 2024 season after dispatching the visiting Miami Sharks side, 38-26, on Saturday night at SeatGeek Stadium.

Flyhalf Luke Carty led all scorers with 13 points via a try and four successful conversion attempts. Hooker Dylan Fawsitt added a brace while lock James Scott, wing Julian Dominguez, and center Mark O'Keeffe all contributed scores of their own.

Carty began the scoring within the opening minute of the game. The flyhalf intercepted a long Miami pass and pinned his ears back, racing nearly 60 meters for the score. He converted the difficult attempt.

Just moments later, the Hounds were back on the front foot. Nick McCarthy went to the weak side with the ball and some sleek hands from Fawsitt and O'Keeffe saw Mac Jones racing down the sideline. The flanker did well to hold the cover defense and found Scott for a try in the corner.

Miami responded with a try of their own in the eighth minute via center Nick Grigg. However, O'Keeffe widened the gap a few minutes later with a try of his own, his second score of the season. Carty's successful conversion attempt made it 19-7.

Dylan Fawsitt touched down for his 11th try of the season in the 20th minute. Carty's kick was no good, but the score was 24-7 in favor of the Hounds, and the game seemed to be wrapped up quite early. But the Sharks wouldn't go down without a fight.

Miami center Tomas Inciarte brought the game closer with a try in the 25th minute. Flyhalf Shane O'Leary nailed the conversion, making it 24-14. Wing Eric Naposki brought the Sharks within one score ten minutes later with his own try. With momentum favoring the Sharks, they added another try in the 38th minute. The Sharks took a 26-24 lead with a Shane O'Leary kick.

At the stroke of halftime, left wing Julian Dominguez did well to beat a few Miami defenders en route to his seventh try of the season. Carty was spot on with another tough conversion attempt, giving Chicago a pivotal five point lead heading into the locker room, 31-26.

The second half was all Chicago. Fawsitt scored his 12th try of the season in the opening minutes and put the game out of sight for the Sharks. Carty's conversion attempt was good, giving Chicago a 38-26 lead. That's how the game, and the regular season, ended.

With the win, the Hounds now look to their first ever playoff appearance. Chicago takes on the NOLA Gold in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals on Sunday July 21st.

