Miami Sharks Fall in Season Finale

July 3, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Miami Sharks News Release







The Chicago Hounds secured a hard-fought victory with a final score of 38-26 over the Miami Sharks. It was an exhilarating game characterized by Chicago's early lead with three rapid tries, setting a spirited tone from the outset. Undeterred, the Miami Sharks matched their intensity by executing 112 passes and 92 carries throughout the match.

By halftime, we showcased our resilience with a crucial try, narrowing the gap. Miami Sharks defense held strong with an impressive 82% tackle completion rate, though we faced challenges containing the Hounds' attacking strategy, with 24 defenders beaten.

Despite the odds, our scoring efficiency improved to 29%, demonstrating our determination. It was an intense and spirited game where we relentlessly pushed back against a formidable opponent. We're proud of our team's effort and the way we competed throughout the match.

Toti Chioccarelli reflected on the match:

English:

"Regarding the game, we prepared very well, knowing it was our last match of the season and our main goal was to set the standard for next year. The truth is, the start wasn't what we expected; we made some significant mistakes, and they quickly put us at a disadvantage on the scoreboard. Fortunately, the team was able to respond with the style of play we've been developing throughout the year: reinforcing our defense, spreading out the play, and controlling territory. However, I think in the end, due to some details both in the line and in the scrum, we couldn't strengthen ourselves, and that was reflected in the final result. But, well, we are pleased with the season, the team's development, and the players' evolution. Now it's time to recharge and start preparing for next season."

Spanish:

"Con respecto al partido, hicimos una muy buena preparación, sabiendo que era nuestro último partido de la temporada y que nuestro gran objetivo era establecer el estándar para el año que viene. La verdad es que el inicio no fue el esperado; cometimos errores bastante importantes, y rápidamente nos pusieron en desventaja en el tanteador. Por suerte, el equipo pudo responder con el juego que venimos desarrollando a lo largo del año: reforzando la defensa, abriendo la cancha y controlando el territorio. Sin embargo, creo que al final, debido a algunos detalles tanto en el line como en el scrum, no pudimos hacernos fuertes y eso se reflejó en el resultado final. Pero bueno, estamos contentos por la temporada, por el desarrollo del equipo y por la evolución de los jugadores. Ahora a reponer energías y empezar a preparar la próxima temporada."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.