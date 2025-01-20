Sharks and McNulty on the Hunt for Success in Second Season

Sean McNulty insists the Miami Sharks aim to make their mark in their second Major League Rugby season.

Having rejoined his Sharks teammates in Florida at the start of the season, the hooker hopes that their inaugural campaign can provide a springboard for success in 2025.

Finishing the 2024 campaign with a 6-10 record and 10 points from Playoffs rugby, it was a strong first outing for the South America-inspired club.

With just several weeks of preseason work remaining before the team kicks off the league campaign with a visit from Old Glory DC, the group knows there is a new level of expectation.

"I think it was a really good starting platform for us," McNulty said. "Being a first-year team comes with its own challenges and growing pains.

"At the end of the season, people were saying we did so well for a new team, but I don't think we ever looked at it like that.

"We came in to compete, and when you look at it, we were only two wins away from making the Playoffs.

"Looking forward to 2025, there are new players and new staff, and it is a new year.

"We are not going to talk about last year.

"We have really big goals this year, but last year was a good foundation piece."

LOVING LIFE IN THE 305

In his first year with Miami, McNulty had never looked more at home.

After spells with the New England Free Jacks, LA Giltinis, Seattle Seawolves, and San Diego Legion, in 2024, the 29-year-old made 10 starts for his new team.

Sharing starting responsibilities with former Wales international Kirby Myhill, the London-born front-row leaned well to the Floridians' first season.

In their opening game, the Sharks showed that they could challenge whichever opponent they faced.

Losing 23-19 to the Chicago Hounds at AutoNation Field and lost by 11 points to the Seattle Seawolves a week later on the west coast.

Registering a first franchise win in Week 4 against Anthem RC was ample reward for a playing group that had bonded quickly and wanted to make an impression.

Among other things, McNulty credits living in the same apartment complex with helping the team bond so quickly.

But the front-rower believes that the club's strong South American connection helped.

With an ownership group, head coach, and smattering of players from Argentina, their enthusiasm drove the fledgling team. Even if, at first, it was odd to McNulty.

"At the start, I thought to myself, 'these Argentinians are wild,'" he grinned.

"They were so fired up. It is infectious. It gets you going and gets you to buy in, and I don't know if that is the reason we performed, but it definitely added to us getting a few wins.

"There is a collective buy-in, and playing for the boys around you is made a lot easier when there is so much passion."

But in addition to passion, there was bucket loads of experience in the Miami ranks.

Whether it was 93-cap Argentina international Tomas Cubelli, former Wales international Myhill, or Uruguay's Tomas Inciarte, every team meeting was a melting pot of different experiences and suggestions.

"When you are surrounded by that much experience from different places, that's where you can learn the most," McNulty said.

"How people do things in the northern hemisphere, how they do it in the southern hemisphere; you can collectively agree on the best way to do things for your team. Good things can come from that."

MCNULTY THE INTERNATIONAL

Regular match minutes for the Sharks earned McNulty his own reward.

After coming to America following his release from Irish giants Leinster, which he now describes as "perfect timing" to allow his move to MLR, the 29-year-old made his USA Rugby debut against Canada.

There had always been a strong affinity between the hooker and the country after spending the first 11 years of his life in New York, where he returned every summer vacation to visit friends.

His father, Aidan, flew to Los Angeles from Dublin to watch his son's 18-minute cameo from the replacements and realize a dream that at one stage did not seem possible.

"When I joined MLR, that was always my goal; to play for the Eagles," he said.

"I had a couple of seasons in the middle where things weren't going my way, and I probably took my eye off that goal. I didn't think it was possible.

"It always felt like if I was given the opportunity, I could step up there. Coming to Miami and getting to rack up a lot of minutes was really the key for me to get out there and show what I can do.

"It is funny. It is almost when you stop thinking or trying to make something happen that is when it all falls into place. It was awesome for it all to come through."

2025 IS CIRCLING

After his international exploits, McNulty and his teammates are putting themselves through their preseason paces back in Miami.

In the offseason, Jose Pellicena, Sharks head coach, introduced Fernando Guatieri as an assistant coach and bolstered his team with the addition of Martin Elias, Ronan Foley, Marques Fuala'au, and Federico Gutierrez.

But perhaps more important than new signings is the retention of team captain Cubelli, Argentina center Matias Orlando, Myhill at hooker, and Uruguay's Manuel Ardao.

Keeping that extensive rugby knowledge in Florida and with a strong body of work at its back, Miami only has success on its mind this year.

"Without a doubt, making the Playoffs and a run for the final is 100 percent our goal," McNulty stated.

"It was a little annoying last year that everyone was telling us how well we were doing for a new team. We want to get rid of that. We are not the new team anymore.

"Now we are here in year two, we have got our sights set on going all the way."

