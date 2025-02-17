Miami Sharks Suffer Heartbreaker to Old Glory DC

February 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Miami Sharks News Release







The Miami Sharks kicked off their home opener against Old Glory DC with some early turbulence. In the opening minutes, the visitors struck first with a try from Axel Muller, putting the Sharks on the back foot 0-5. Things quickly worsened when McDonnell received a red card for an illegal tackle, leaving the team a man down.

The DC capitalized on the advantage, with Muller crossing the line again to extend the lead to 0-10. But the Sharks refused to sink. Led by the experienced duo of Tomás Cubelli and Martín Elías, the team began to find their rhythm and generate attacking opportunities.

That momentum shift paid off when Ma'ake Muti powered over the try line, scoring the first Sharks try of the season and putting the things 7-10. The energy inside the Shark Tank ignited, and debutants Mauro Rebussone and Tomás Cubilla followed up with tries of their own, turning the tide in favor of the home side 21-10.

The Sharks clawed their way back into the contest, showing resilience and determination. With the second half looming, they're ready to keep the fight going!

The Miami Sharks came out strong in the second half, determined to build on their momentum. Mauro Rebussone wasted no time, scoring his second try of the match and extending the lead to 26-10. Santiago Videla then added three more points with a penalty kick, pushing the Sharks ahead 29-10.

However, Old Glory DC wasn't ready to back down. With 20 minutes left, their fresh legs off the bench started shifting the momentum. Tries from Nelligan and Robertson closed the gap to 29-24, making it a tense finish.

Discipline became a challenge for the Sharks in the final moments. With just six minutes remaining, back-to-back yellow cards to Tomás Cubilla and Manuel Ardao left Miami with only 13 players for the remainder of the match. Seizing the opportunity, Old Glory DC capitalized on their advantage. In the dying seconds, Axel Müller- completing his hat-trick- crossed the try line, sealing a dramatic 31-29 comeback victory for the visitors.

Despite the result, the night was a true celebration of rugby. The Fan Zone was buzzing with energy, featuring live art, music, and even an Irish dance performance that kept the crowd entertained throughout the evening. The fans played a huge role in creating an electric atmosphere, with the East Stand completely sold out and the entire stadium packed to witness the Sharks' first home game of the season.

Even after the final whistle, the spirit of the night continued. The After-Game Party was nothing short of a festival, filled with laughter, camaraderie, and even an epic karaoke session where players and fans alike came together to share unforgettable moments. The energy, the passion, and the good vibes never faded, proving that the Miami Sharks' community is stronger than ever.

A tough loss, but the Sharks showed heart and determination. The journey has just begun!

