San Diego Legion Triumphs Over Seattle Seawolves in Coastal Clash Showdown at Torero Stadium

February 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

San Diego, CA - In the first installment of Major League Rugby's 2025 season and fiercest Western Conference rivalry, the San Diego Legion secured their 9th victory against the Seattle Seawolves with a final score of 40-26 at Torero Stadium. This win ties the all-time head-to-head record at 9-9, adding another thrilling chapter to the storied Coastal Clash rivalry.

San Diego came out swinging, putting 7 points on the board with a converted try in the opening minutes, setting the tone for a dominant first half that ended 28-0 in favor of the home team.

Despite a commanding lead, the Seawolves displayed resilience in the second half, clawing their way back with four tries, including scores by Cameron Orr, newcomer Eddie Fouche, and a huge comeback from Jesse Mackail, who made a triumphant return to the Seattle roster.

However, the Seawolves' comeback was not enough to overcome the relentless attack from San Diego, who secured two additional tries in the second half, cementing their victory at 40-26.

Despite 65% of pitch possession, Seattle struggled to break through San Diego's formidable defense. Notably, the Seawolves played a cleaner game, while San Diego was handed 5 yellow cards.

Reflecting on the intense rivalry and the significance of this matchup, Seattle Seawolves Head Coach Allen Clarke stated, "We looked like a team that was undercooked, particularly in the first half when we were second best in all facets of the game. Second half was better. We were more physical and played in the right areas of the field. Credit to the boys for salvaging a bonus point with a fourth try in the 84th minute."

Looking Ahead: Rugby Rumble on February 21

With an early bye week coming up, the Seawolves are determined to keep their momentum and fan engagement high. Seattle will host the first-ever Rugby Rumble event on Friday, February 21, featuring a Friday night scrimmage with live entertainment, fan fest activities, and exclusive access to the coaching mindset as coaches will be mic'd up, calling play-by-play. It promises to be an unforgettable evening for rugby fans and newcomers alike.

Tickets and more information for the Rugby Rumble event can be found at; https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Seawolvesrugby2

